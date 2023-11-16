International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief in Pakistan Nathan Porter and Fund’s Resident Representative in Pakistan Esther Peres met with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in meeting IMF targets.

In a meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, he informed about the status of technical-level negotiations with the government team under the first review of the standby agreement.

According to the announcement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Nathan Porter, Mission Chief of the IMF for Pakistan, acknowledged the efforts of the Government of Pakistan in meeting the quarterly targets of the program and said that the discussions at the technical level have yielded positive results.

He said that the two teams have discussed various aspects of SCBA from a broad perspective.

He appreciated the role of the Finance Minister, his team, and his team with the Governor State Bank in technical-level negotiations.

According to the statement, the Caretaker Prime Minister thanked the IMF team for the ongoing work with Pakistan and reiterated the government’s continued commitment to reform efforts in concert with the IMF, which aims to stabilize Pakistan’s economy in the long term.