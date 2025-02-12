ISLAMABAD : International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva commended Pakistan’s efforts in effectively implementing the IMF-supported programme, highlighting the country’s improving economic performance with rising growth and declining inflation. She expressed it when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with her on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai. She also recognised that Pakistan was on the path to growth and had undergone economic recovery. During the meeting, both sides discussed Pakistan’s ongoing IMF programme and the macroeconomic stability achieved through the government’s comprehensive reform agenda.

The premier highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to implementing structural reforms and maintaining fiscal discipline, which had been instrumental in restoring economic stability and would be critical in driving sustainable growth, according to a PM Office press release issued on Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif underscored the progress made under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which has played a key role in stabilising Pakistan’s economy; setting it on the path of long-term recovery. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to sustain the reform momentum, particularly in critical areas such as tax reform, energy sector efficiency, and private sector development.