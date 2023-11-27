A team of experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached Islamabad for talks with the Pakistani authorities.

According to the sources, the IMF team will meet the officials of the Ministry of Finance, and the experts of the IMF will also meet the officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Sources say that IMF experts will consult to increase tax revenue and tax net, and a delegation of technical experts will consult with Pakistani authorities on tax policy for about a week.

Sources say that the FBR and IMF technical delegation will take steps for amendments in the tax policy, the purpose of the amendments in the tax policy is to widen the tax net.

According to FBR sources, the purpose of expert consultation will be to collect more tax, and the infrastructure of the scheme for retailers will also be created in collaboration with the technical delegation.

According to the sources, the number of taxpayers will be increased to 60 lacks by bringing 1 million more people into the tax net, amendments will be prepared in the tax policy along with the technical delegation, and the tax amendments prepared will be implemented in the next budget. will

Sources say that the technical delegation of the IMF will assist in improving the tax policy and enforcement, a team of IMF experts will stay in Pakistan for a week and the IMF team will review the current loan program its Has nothing to do with the episode.

According to the sources, amendments will be decided to increase the ratio of tax to GDP to 15%, a compliance improvement plan will be prepared by March 2024 in partnership with the IMF, and a risk-registered report and a dashboard have been prepared under the compliance improvement plan. went.

Sources say that a risk register will be prepared by FBR field formations on the information of taxpayers, FBR field formations will get taxpayer information from banks, NADRA, and FBR integration, list will be compiled for people outside the tax net. will be done which will also be shared with the IMF.

Sources say that compliance risk management will be made a part of tax policy through amendments in tax policy, and FBR and IMF will work in partnership in preparation of compliance risk management, and separation of tax administration and tax policy. Negotiations will be held with the FBR technical delegation from today.