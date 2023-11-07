The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has demanded an end to budget subsidies for tube well users.

According to sources, officials of the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance met in technical-level talks with the IMF mission during which discussions were held on starting the Tube Well Solarization Scheme in the current financial year.

Sources say that the IMF has asked to introduce a solarization system for the agricultural sector of Pakistan and demanded to end the budget subsidy for tubewell users, saying that in 90 billion rupees, 30 billion federal, 30 billion provinces, and 30 billion rupees. Billion tubewell users will give.

Sources said that due to the implementation of the scheme, it has also been asked not to give subsidies to tube well users in the budget of the next fiscal year.

According to the sources, IMF was told in the meeting that Nepra is making timely notification of quarterly adjustments, and fuel price adjustments for cost-recognizing tariff improvement.

According to the sources, the IMF has also directed cooperation between DISCOs, the Ministry of Energy, and Nepra and speedy implementation of decisions.