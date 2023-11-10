ISLAMABAD: IMF has demanded strict policy on money laundering, and suspicious transactions under the guise of imports. According to sources, negotiations are ongoing between FBR, State Bank, and IMF on a tax collection plan, anti-money laundering, and suspicious transactions in the next 8 months of this financial year, in which FBR has collected sales tax, and income from each sector. Complete details of tax, customs, and excise have been provided.

Sources say that there is a possibility of agreeing on the method of tax collection stuck in the cases, while the FBR has also planned to include retailers in the tax net from January.

According to sources, the FBR has assured the IMF of achieving the tax target for the current financial year, while the caretaker government has assured full implementation of the program.

According to FBR sources, the IMF has demanded a strict policy on money laundering under the guise of imports, suspicious transactions, and steps taken by the FBR and State Bank to prevent money laundering under the guise of imports in tax-exempt sectors. Declared insufficient.

Sources say that the IMF has directed the FBR and State Bank to tighten measures to prevent money laundering by December.

According to the sources, IMF has suggested that FBR and State Bank make a clear policy for tax crime and suspicious transactions. should be broken and tax evasion should be stopped.

The IMF mission has demanded that the capacity of the FBR should be increased to eliminate money laundering and the enforcement system should be strengthened, more stringent penalties for suspicious transactions should be approved in the Finance Bill in the upcoming budget.