ISLAMABAD:The International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation has assured economic cooperation to Pakistan amid ongoing economic review.The IMF officials are currently in Pakistan to conduct the review for release of a $1 billion tranche under the $7 billion bailout package.

The two-week long economic review and negotiations between the Pakistani authorities and the officials of the global lender will conclude today, March 14.For final round of talks, the delegation visited the Ministry of Finance where the met Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The visiting officials lauded the performance and measures taken by the country’s economic team.During the meeting, Aurangzeb assured the IMF of achieving all economic targets. He stated that no targets will be violated while staying in the loan programme.