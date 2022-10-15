Along with dominating Pakistani movie theatres, The Legend of Maula Jatt is also receiving a tonne of accolades abroad.The second-highest rated Pakistani film on the Internet Movie Database is Bilal Lashari and Ammara Hikmat’s magnum work, which has already won over viewers’ hearts (IMDb).

As of right now, TLoMJ has a 9.4 IMDb rating. On the third day after its worldwide debut, the movie has earned the second-best IMDb rating. After making a dramatic entrance into the screens on October 13, the action movie, which stars Pakistani celebrities Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi in the key roles, has already received raving reviews from reviewers and filmmakers.

It is important to note that TLoMJ has one of the highest budgets in Pakistani film history, ranging from Rs 45 to Rs 55 crore.Other supporting actors in TLoMJ with Fawad and Hamza include Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz, Shafqat Cheema, Raheela Agha, Zia Khan, and Saima Baloch.

Under the production company , Lashari has directed and written the action drama movie TLoMJ in the Punjabi language of Pakistan. It is a copy of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt.