His Excellency Dr. Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair, the Imam of Masjid-i-Nabvi (peace be upon him), has visited Pakistani Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters today.During the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and the Muslim world.The COAS warmly welcomed the dignitary, emphasizing that the Imam’s visit to Pakistan was an honor for the Pakistani people.In his remarks, the Imam of Masjid-i-Nabvi praised Pakistan’s prominent position in the Muslim world, stating that the country is playing a vital role in promoting peace and stability in the region. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the strong Pak-Saudi relations.As the meeting concluded, the Imam of Masjid-i-Nabvi offered a prayer for the peace, stability, and unity of the entire Muslim Ummah (community).