BRUSSELS: Paying tributes to Imam Hussain (A.S), the grandson of Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and His great companions at the battleground of Karbala, the Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Mr.Ali Raza Syed has said that Karbala is a message of freedom for whole humanity particularly all of the freedom lovers.

In a statement on the Day of Ashura, Ali Raza Syed said that the sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) in the Karbala will remain as an example for the all freedom’s believers.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU also condemned the constant curfew and siege of the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir and brutal actions committed by the Indian forces against these armless people for last two years as special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir was revoked by Indian government in August 2019.

All the pro-freedom leaders and activists of Kashmir who wanted to liberate their land from Indian occupation, have profoundly learned the lesson from the message of Karbala. In that battle, Imam Hussain got victory despite of his few followers and minor quantity of arms. Yazeed was defeated despite of thousands of forces and a huge quantity of latest weapons of that time.

“The Kashmir’s movement which has been backed by the sacrifices of the large number of people will never be blocked by the Indian authorities and one day, the movement would achieve the liberation from the occupation forces.

The martyrs of Karbala have set an example for us to get united and struggle for the noble cause of Kashmir. He said, Karbala was a battle between the truth and falsehood but truth prevailed and falsehood defeated. Kashmiris’ struggle will be continued and finally Jammu and Kashmir will be free from the Indian occupation soon.