LAHORE: Photos of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan from the Red Sea Film International Festival quickly went viral.

At the prestigious film festival that took place in Saudi Arabia, celebrities from many nations who are involved in the film industry were there.

The “Raees” diva Mahira Khan came to the event on Thursday night in a white cape gown with sparkle. She was also seen seated at the same table as Hollywood legend and “Krish” actor Jackie Chan.

Soon after the two’s photos started trending on social media, admirers couldn’t help but demonstrate their admiration for the photos.