JEDDAH: Legendary Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan completed the Umrah while in Saudi Arabia for the filming of his upcoming movie, Dunki.

A pilgrim must enter the holy state of Ahram before performing the Hajj and Umrah rituals, as witnessed in photos and videos of the King Khan that quickly went popular on social media.

Additionally, he was seen covering his face when he arrived at the Masjid al-Haram in Makkah to undertake Umrah.

The Dilwale star informed his followers on social media earlier this week that he has finished filming his movie in the Kingdom. He also expressed his gratitude to the Saudi cultural ministry for generously accommodating their team.