Pakistan’s leading e-commerce company, Image Pakistan, was awarded Prime Minister’s Excellence Award at the National e-Commerce Convention, presided by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Image Pakistan Ltd. has been honored for its outstanding performance in the e-Commerce sector and for setting up the first shop on Amazon with a Pakistani ID, a statement issued by the company stated.

“As one of Pakistan’s leading e-commerce companies, we have changed the dynamics of fashion retail through e-commerce,” Image Pakistan Ltd. Co-Director Uzma Ahmad said on the occasion.

“With a background of over 150 years of aristocracy, the two sisters and co-directors Uzma and Marium Ahmad at Image Pakistan Ltd go for the bull run in e-commerce by providing customers with hassle-free order placement, delivery, seamless return/exchange at affordable prices in no time,” the company’s statement read.