Pakistan batsman Abdullah Shafique has identified Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman as his main competition in the national team and said he is coming for their spots.

Shafique has yet to make his international debut, but was included in the list of 22 probables for the limited overs series against Zimbabwe following his outstanding performance in the National T20 Cup.

Playing for Central Punjab in the tournament, the 20-year-old scored 358 runs in 10 matches, which included a century on debut and two fifties, at an average of 44.75 and a strike-rate of 133.08.

“I got this opportunity to spend time in the national training camp with star players and I will be keen to learn from the camp where many senior players are available to guide me,” the 20-year-old was quoted

“I know it is tough to get a place in the playing XI as prominent cricketers like Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman and others are [already] there in the team.”

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.