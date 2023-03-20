It appears that Maryam Nawaz’s recent remarks have served as inspiration for the Punjab caretaker government. The PTI was referred to by the PML-N leader as a “militant organisation implementing a foreign agenda,” and she urged the federal coalition government to start the process of banning it on Friday. She further stated that Imran Khan should be treated “like a terrorist” for good measure.

A police operation was conducted at the former prime minister’s Zaman Park mansion in Lahore yesterday as he was travelling to an Islamabad court in relation to the Toshakhana case. Heavy equipment was used to break down the entrance’s barricades and break through the main gate. It soon became evident that the federal administration was following a similar strategy. The “terrorists” at Zaman Park had been captured, according to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a stash of explosives, petrol bombs, and bomb-making supplies had been found.

The prime minister was mocked by his niece the day before, who said that the Shehbaz-led administration will be “questioned if it does not move for [starting the process to ban the PTI].” the “fascist and militant tendencies” of Mr. Khan had been revealed, according to a tweet. As it turned out, Mr. Khan benefited from the Lahore operation. Outraged PTI supporters organised another rally in his favour outside Islamabad’s Judiciary Complex. As the police retaliated with tear gas shelling, Mr. Khan was unable to access the court’s grounds and his indictment had to be delayed.

There was some anticipation that the political climate would cool after the turbulent events earlier this week when the police made an unsuccessful effort to arrest Mr. Khan at his home. The former prime minister had said he would speak with anyone for the good of the nation as a favourable, though indirect, response to Mr. Sharif’s invitation of dialogue.Also, a Punjab police team was authorised by the high court to conduct a search of Mr. Khan’s Zaman Park home as part of its investigation into attacks on law enforcement officers who attempted to carry out court-issued warrants for his arrest.

The provincial police and the PTI leadership also reached an understanding to work together on the inquiry. What, then, necessitated such draconian police intervention, as though busting a terrorist hideout? All of the displayed decorum and conciliation efforts, which were sorely required, seem to have been in vain.Once more, there is a sense of uncertainty. Despite the reprehensible acts of violence by PTI supporters, it cannot be disputed that the administration made a mistake by giving in to expedient politics. Like Ms. Nawaz’s desire to outlaw the PTI, treating a significant political figure, much less a key opponent, like an outlaw smacks of desperation.