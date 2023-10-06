Islamabad: Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi says that arrest and deportation of illegal residents will be ensured.

In a statement, Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said that only 25 days are left for the evacuation of illegal and foreign nationals, the illegal resident foreigners have to leave Pakistan by October 31.

He said that they will ensure the arrest and deportation of illegal residents.

It should be noted that the government has taken the final decision to deport all foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan, for which they have been given a deadline of October 31 by the government.

In this context, the evacuation of Afghans living illegally in Pakistan has started, besides, the illegal Afghan settlements in different areas are also being demolished.

