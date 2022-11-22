By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: In the programme “Sachi Baat,” Chief Editor of Pakistan groups of newspapers and Chairman Roze TV SK Niazi discussed a very important topic: fraud in housing societies and the economic condition of Pakistan. SK Niazi stated, “Illegal work is going on in the housing societies, and it is happening across Pakistan, and not only the public societies are under the fraud; private societies are too.”

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Housing and Work, Senator Haji Hidayatullah, participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “There is a contradiction in Imran Khan’s words and actions.” On encroachments, the guest said, “It is sad to occupy the plots of government employees.” Working hard his entire life, a government official obtains a plot.

This problem has been unsolved everywhere; it needs attention. “Governments should try hard to solve these problems.” Responding to a question, “Due to the political situation, the country’s economy is declining; we (the parliamentarians) have formed a committee to solve the problems.”

On the project of housing societies, the guest replied, “We have big projects regarding housing.” He further stated, “We are also taking more measures to provide facilities to the people.” On the new Army chef’s appointment, he stated, “Defense institutions should not be dragged into politics; the Pakistan Army is seen standing in every difficult time; according to the constitution and law, whoever has the right will become the army chief; we need to adopt a democratic attitude; the elections will be held in accordance with the constitutional period; and the country cannot afford long marches and sit-ins at this time.”

Leader of Pakistan People’s Party Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro participated in the “Sachi Baat” program.

She stated, “Matters are very confusing; the PTI government has not done any work for four years.” He further stated, “PTI’s plan to build 50 lakh houses was just a claim.”

For four years, the Tehreek-e-Insaf has failed to keep any promises made to the people. “The people cannot be misled by only making emotional speeches.” Responding to a question, “PPP has always sacrificed for the people and democracy.”

Economist, Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, participated in the programme “Sachi Baat” and presented his expert views on the current economic condition of Pakistan.

He stated, “Unfortunately, inflation will continue to increase for another year.” “There is also a fear of an energy crisis in Pakistan.” He further stated, “The danger of Pakistan’s bankruptcy has been averted.” Political instability in the country is very important. “If the country’s political situation improves, the economy will improve.”

Responding to a question, he stated, “Due to the situation of uncertainty, investors withdraw their money from the country.” Due to political instability, we are leaving the real issues aside and looking at other things. He further stated, “Pakistan has played a major role in the climate change crisis.”

Due to political immaturity, people are not aware of the real problems. Political parties have started making accusations against each other.

He concluded, “Our money is devalued, and the purchasing power of the people has decreased.”