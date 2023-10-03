The Apex Committee of the National Action Plan has given a deadline of November 1 for illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan.

A meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan was held under the chairmanship of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, in which Federal Ministers, Provincial Chief Ministers, Army Chief General Asim Munir, heads of law enforcement civil and military institutions participated.

According to the declaration, the internal security situation of the country was comprehensively reviewed in the meeting, and determination was expressed that the implementation of the constitution and law will be ensured according to the expectations of the people.

In the meeting, it was decided to evacuate the foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan and take strict action against the property and trade of illegally residing foreigners.

It was also decided in the meeting that border movement will be allowed only on passport and visa.

The apex committee also decided to form a task force under the Ministry of Home Affairs and this task force will check fake identity cards, business, and property.

The Apex Committee reiterated to increase the ongoing operations on drug trafficking, hoarding, food items, currency smuggling, and electricity theft.

The Apex Committee declared that the use of force is the exclusive jurisdiction of the state, no person or group shall be allowed to use force, and no political armed group or organization has any place in the country. , those involved in such activities will be dealt with severely.

According to the declaration of the Apex Committee, the state will not allow anyone to achieve political goals by interpreting religion in their own way, the rights of minorities, and religious freedom are part of Islam and the constitution of Pakistan, the state will ensure this.

The apex committee also decided that those spreading propaganda and misinformation will be dealt with strictly under cyber laws.

On the other hand, the caretaker federal interior minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the illegal residents have been given a deadline of November 1, illegal residents should go back before November 1, and after November 1, the task force should take action against illegal properties. Their properties will be confiscated.

He said that the task force will have members of law enforcers and intelligence agencies, the purpose of the task force is to confiscate fake identity card holders and illegal properties, the number of Afghan citizens in Pakistan at present is around 4.4 million, 44 About 1.4 million Afghan citizens are registered, after November 1, steps will be taken to arrest illegal residents.

The Home Minister announced that a web portal is being created through which people can share information with us, and the names of those reporting smuggling and illegal activities will be kept confidential.