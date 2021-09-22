LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif and officials of Mian Mansha group on September 25 in an inquiry related to money laundering of Rs25 billion through illegal bank transactions.

As per details, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Vice President Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) Asim Suri and Azhar Mahmood have been asked to appear before FIA Lahore on September 25.

Azhar Mahmood and Asim Suri, are accused of asserting pressure on the witnesses in the case against Shahbaz Sharif and his family members.

It is to be noted that Asim Suri is currently on judicial remand in the case, while Azhar Mahmood has acquired interim bail.

Earlier this week, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had served a legal notice to business tycoon Mian Muhammad Mansha over illegal transactions worth Rs25 billion in a money laundering case.

The notice issued by the FIA had said that bank accounts of Ramzan Sugar Mills employees with low income were opened from 2008 to 2018.

During the interrogation, the bank officers had admitted that the transactions for Shehbaz Sharif and his family were made under the pressure of the bank’s administration and the concerned officials are afraid of unveiling the record, the FIA notice says.

The MCB administration had been advised not to pressurize the higher official from cooperating in the ongoing investigation.