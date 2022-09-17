They identify as a couple from Vietnam and claim that after trying a ransomware attack, which was unsuccessful, they erased a significant amount of data. They were able to access the databases of the FTSE 100 company by using the simple and insecure password Qwerty1234.

According to an expert, the instance shows the vengeful side of criminal hackers. UK-based Worldwide, IHG manages 6,000 hotels under the Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, and Regent brands. Customers experienced extensive issues with booking and check-in on Monday of last week.

IHG replied to criticism on social media for 24 hours by stating that the business was “undergoing system maintenance.”The company then informed investors that it had been hacked on Tuesday afternoon. In a formal notice filed with the London Stock Exchange, it stated that “booking channels and other applications have been considerably affected since yesterday.”

Internet-based assault on Holiday Inn hotels.

IHG has confirmed that the photos are real, and they demonstrate how they were able to access the organization’s internal Outlook emails, Microsoft Teams discussions, and server directories.

“Our first plan was for the company’s IT team to isolate systems before we could launch a ransomware attack, so we decided to have some fun instead. Instead, we started a wiper offensive “one of the hackers revealed. A wiper attack is a type of cyber-attack that permanently deletes files, data, and documents.