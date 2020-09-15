IHC takes notice of Islamabad Red Zone shooting, sessions judge suspended

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended a sessions judge for shooting at the husband of a PTI MPA over a personal dispute. On the other hand, the Sessions Court of Islamabad has sought a reply from police for not registering a case on the shooting. The Additional Sessions Judge inquired that despite the report, why did the police not register the case? In the petition filed through lawyer Raja Zahoorul Hassan, Sessions Judge Jahangir Awan took the stand that he had filed a complaint in the Secretariat police station regarding the September 13 incident and also gave his statement. He said that despite the complaint, no FIR has been registered yet. It is requested that orders be issued to register a case and punish the accused. The lawyer said that Police has taken MLC but no FIR has been registered even after 24 hours of the incident. The court said that record will be sought from the police and it is hoped that an FIR will be registered before that. The court has asked for a reply from the police and directed SHO Secretariat police station to submit a report by Wednesday.