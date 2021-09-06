ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the respondents in ex-Pakistan’s envoy’s daughter Noor Muqaddam murder case.

The court was hearing the bail petition filed by Zakir Jaffer, one of the accused in the case and father of main accused Zahir Jaffer.

Counsel for Zakir, on the occasion, prayed to the court to declare the session’s court decision null and void and grant bail to his client till the verdict in the case was pronounced.

The IHC adjourned the hearing of the case till next week.

Meanwhile, the district and session court in Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of the bail petitions filed by the gardener as well as a servant of the main accused Zahir Jaffer in the Noor Muqaddam murder case till September 11.

Additional Sessions Judge Sheikh Muhammad Sohail heard the post-arrest bail applications of the gardener, Jan Muhammad and servant Jameel both of whom are currently in Adiala Jail on judicial remand.