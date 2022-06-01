The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday said that the complaint lodged against lawyer Imaan Mazari by a state institution should have been withdrawn after the accused had her statement recorded in the case.

The Pakistan Army had filed a first information report against Imaan for “abusing and defaming” the army and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. However, the IHC granted Imaan pre-arrest bail till June 9 in the case.

Imaan has been booked under sections 505 (inciting people against armed forces) and 138 (abetment of act of insubordination by soldier) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Hearing a petition seeking the dismissal of the case, the court issued notices to the station house officer (SHO), the investigating officer and the complainant.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that in her statement, Imaan had written that the comments on which the case was based were unintentional and she was stressed at the time.

He also asked the defendant whether she had explained herself to the police after becoming a part of the investigation. In his reply, the advocate stated that Imaan had joined the investigation and had answered police questioning.