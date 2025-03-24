ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday restored twice a week meeting schedule of PTI founder Imran Khan. Visitors to the incarcerated PTI leader can now meet him every Tuesday and Thursday according to the original arrangement.

A larger bench, comprising acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar, Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Muhammad Azam, heard the case related to Imran Khan’s meetings with members of his family and party leaders.

The counsel for Adiala Jail superintendent told the court that the meetings were held in December according to the schedule.

He said the situation changed after January as the PTI founder’s status was changed from an under-trial prisoner to a convicted one and there were security threats also. He said the meetings were held every Tuesday according to SOPs.

The acting chief justice remarked that everyone came up with a plea to allow meeting with Imran Khan.