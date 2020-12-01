ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled on Tuesday that the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling in the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case will be implemented in any case. Hearing the government’s plea seeking appointment of a defence counsel for Jadhav, IHC Chief Justice remarked: “It is our responsibility to ensure a fair trial in the Kulbhushan case.”

He asked a counsel representing the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, “What is India’s stance in the case?” Barrister Shahnawaz quoted the high commission as saying that India’s External Affairs Ministry is holding meetings over the issue in New Delhi. Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan informed the bench that the government is willing to offer India consular access to Jadhav for a third time. The defence counsel said India is concerned over the detention of its national Muhammad Ismail despite completing his sentence. “The prisoner should be freed if there is no bar,” the chief justice said, addressing the AG. This offense pertains to Official Secrets Act, the attorney general said. The hearing was adjourned until January 14.