ISLAMABAD :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved its verdict on former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan’s petition against the cancellation of his scheduled Thursday meetings with party leaders in prison.Justice Raja Inam Amin Minhas heard the case, with advocate Faisal Chaudhry representing Imran Khan in court.

During the hearing, Faisal Chaudhry argued that both Chief Justice and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq had issued orders allowing prison meetings.He added that Adiala Jail authorities had been notified and asked for a response, and a separate order also permitted meetings with Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi.

Chaudhry stated that in March 2024, an agreement was reached with Adiala Jail authorities to allow family and lawyers to meet on Tuesdays and friends on Thursdays, but authorities were not adhering to the schedule.

Justice Minhas noted that the petition involved an existing order and that the Registrar’s Office had also raised objections. Faisal Chaudhry highlighted that several court orders, including one from February 6 and another from November 8, had not been implemented.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its verdict on the matter.