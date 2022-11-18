ISLAMABAD: On Friday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to reapply to the government if it wished to stage a protest in the nation’s capital.The court upheld, saying, “If you are allowed to stage a rally in the federal capital, you will have to ensure that no routes will be obstructed.”

The court was also given a report on the danger to Imran Khan’s life. “According to intelligence reports, Imran Khan is under attack. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said both the state and the federal government are accountable for taking this into account.Both political and non-political parties have the right to demonstrate. But traders and citizens both have rights that shouldn’t be compromised, the IHC CJ said.

“Protesters visit 10 Downing Street in England as well. However, they do not stop the road when they demonstrate,” Justice Aamer noted.”The high court is unable to carry out a deputy commissioner’s duties. You will appear in court if any of the deputy commissioner’s orders have an impact on you, he stated.

The advocate general in Islamabad stated that the Supreme Court had ruled that the protracted march could not be stopped.”You didn’t act in a responsible manner. You blocked the GT Road, the highway, and other roads.

You should act responsibly as well, the IHC Chief Justice told the PTI attorney.The court subsequently postponed further discussion of the PTI and businessmen’s motions until November 22.