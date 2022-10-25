Athar Minallah, the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court, said on Tuesday that it was premature to establish a commission to investigate the killing of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.As he started up the hearing on a petition to form a fact-finding commission into the journalist’s death, the judge made the comment.Has anyone visited the family of Arshad Sharif? The court reopened the session by asking if they needed any help.

The court was informed by the petitioner’s attorney, Barrister Shoaib Razzaq, that Sharif’s body was being transported to Pakistan. He further stated that the family was working with the interior and foreign ministries.The attorney stated, “Our appeal is that a judicial committee be established to investigate the crime. He further disclosed to the court that Sharif’s return from the UAE had been requested by the government.

Justice Minallah then informed the attorneys that he had only come to court today for this matter.The deputy attorney general then intervened and told the court that the Kenyan government’s report would soon be delivered and that if the petitioners had any problems, the case could then be reheard.The bodies of journalists should be kept on board during the investigation. At this stage, there would be no advantage to creating a commission, said Justice Minallah.

Arshad Sharif was fatally shot in a case of “mistaken identification”

As he was on his way from Kenya’s Magadi town to Nairobi on Sunday night in a “mistaken identity” case, senior journalist and presenter Arshad Sharif was fatally shot by Kenyan police.

In this regard, Anne Makori, the chairperson of Kenya’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority, acknowledged at a news conference on Monday that Kenyan police shot and killed Pakistani journalist Arshad Muhammad Sharif, 50, on the evening of October 23 in Kajiado County.