IHC orders to arrest Nawaz Sharif before next hearing in detailed judgment

ISLAMABAD : Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday released a detailed verdict over its decision to issue an arrest warrant of the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif. The detailed judgment of the division bench of the Islamabad court was written by Justice Aamir Farooq and was also signed by the other judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. The court noted that the lawyers of Nawaz Sharif failed to satisfy the bench, therefore an appeal regarding the exemption of the former prime minister from the hearings is therefore rejected. It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the exemption plea of the former premier Nawaz Sharif and released his non-bailable arrest warrants in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases on Tuesday. The pleas of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for seeking his exemption from personal appearance in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references have been rejected by the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif also announced after the verdict that Nawaz Sharif would not return to Pakistan before completion of his medical treatment. “We respect the judiciary, Shehbaz Sharif said but added that returning to Pakistan without proper treatment could endanger the life of his brother and the PML-N supremo. He said that right to live was the most important thing and could not be neglected. “The issue here is not Nawaz’s return but his medical treatment,” the PML-N leader said.