IHC orders for ensuring SECP officer’s recovery till 17th

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed authorities concerned to ensure the recovery of the missing additional joint director of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) by September 17. The directives were issued by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing a case related to the missing SECP official. During the hearing, the IHC CJ slammed the government for its failure to recover Sajid Gondal. “Is this a normal case?” the judge rhetorically asked the officials present in court. The judge observed that the federal capital is 1,400 square miles and this “small area” has its own inspector general of police and chief commissioner. He noted that the highest court of the country is also located within the federal capital. The judge asked the officials present whether they had any idea as to how many such cases are being heard by his court. He also wondered how the officials would react if a federal minister’s son goes missing. Justice Minallah observed that the Prime Minister had played a crucial role in the lawyers’ movement for the supremacy of law. He asked the officials whether they have informed the Prime Minister what is happening in the federal capital. “Someone will have to accept responsibility in this case,” Justice Minallah stated at one point. He also asked the officials to tell the court about one case in which a missing person had been recovered by them. “All efforts are being made for the recovery of Sajid Gondal,” the interior secretary offered in response to the judge. The interior secretary told the court that a meeting was held and all matters related to the disappearance were reviewed. He also assured the court that the case is being investigated at the highest level. Earlier, the IHC on Saturday last ordered law enforcement agencies to recover Gondal by Monday. The IHC was conducting a hearing of the petition filed by Gondal’s mother at the high court over her son’s disappearance. During the hearing, the court remarked if Gondal is not recovered by 2:00pm on Monday, the secretary of the Interior Ministry will have to appear in person before the court. A copy of the court’s order was also sent to the secretary Cabinet Division. Earlier, after directives from top government officials to recover Gondal, Islamabad Police registered a case against unidentified persons for the disappearance of the SECP official. The case was registered at Shahzad Town Police Station on the complaint of the SECP official’s wife, confirmed police.