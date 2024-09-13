The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday turned down police plea for eight-day physical remand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs and sent them on judicial remand.

A division bench, headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, conducted hearing of the case related to the arrests of the PTI leaders after Sangjani public rally. Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz was part of the division bench.

Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) Vice Chairman Adil Aziz Qazi and Raja Haleem Abbasi represented the complainants whereas the prosecutor general came from state’s side.

Justice Farooq wondered how all orders of the physical remand were entirely similar. He criticised the author of the FIR and said it’s nothing short of comdey.

At one point, Justice Farooq burst into laughter when he was told that a pistol was recovered from PTI chief Barrister Gohar.

“It’s been four days now. You have done whatever you wanted to do but what is the reason behind an eight-day physical remand,” he asked.

The MNAs’ counsel cited Wahab Al-Khairi case after which Justice Farooq issued a short order for the relief of the PTI leaders.

The court announced its reserved verdict by nullifying the physical remand of the PTI leaders, paving the way for judicial remand.