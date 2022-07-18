ISLAMABAD: On Monday, the Islamabad High Court postponed making a decision over the maintainability of a petition calling for investigations into the audio of a phone call between Dr. Arsalan Khalid, the PTI Chairman for Digital Media, and former first lady Bushra Bibi.

In an allegedly leaked audio recording, Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, is heard telling Dr. Khalid to undertake social media campaigns labelling people traitors.

According to the tape, the former first lady first expressed her displeasure with Dr. Khalid for the PTI’s social media team’s lack of activity lately. She added that on the previous prime minister Imran Khan’s orders, Dr. Khalid and his staff had used the traitor hashtag on social media.Amir Farooq, the interim chief justice of the IHC, heard the citizen’s complaint over the allegedly leaked recording.

“There has been an audio leak. Would you like the court to look into it? IHC’s position as an investigator, “The judge observed, inquiring if the petitioner was a party who would be impacted.

He questioned how the court could issue a writ on a private dialogue between two parties. He inquired as to whether the actual party aggrieved by the audio leak had complained to any forum.

The petitioner’s attorney responded by asserting that this plea was written in a verbose sea.The court does not care if it was a sea or a galaxy, Justice Farooq said, because it is unable to look into every possibility.

The court then withheld judgement regarding whether or not such a plea could be maintained.