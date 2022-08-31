Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was given a second chance by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday to respond to the contempt case brought against him for his controversial comments about district & sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry, who’d already approved his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand in a sedition case.

At the most recent hearing, during which the IHC also served the former prime minister with a show-cause notice, the court issued a personal summons to him.Today’s hearing was conducted by a five-judge panel made up of IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah, Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, and Justice Babar Sattar.

Imran’s yesterday-submitted reply was deemed “unsatisfactory” by the IHC in its written order, a copy of which is accessible .

The notice said that “the learned counsel for the respondent asked more time to make a supplementary reply to the show-cause notice as contended in the provisional reply” and gave the PTI chief’s attorneys seven days to submit the supplementary reply.

The Pakistan Bar Council, Munir A Malik, and Makhdoom Ali Khan are appointed as amicus curiae in the case with the parties’ assent, the court continued.Imran and his attorneys will appear before the IHC on September 8 at 2:30 pm.

Islamabad police claimed before the hearing that a “special security plan” had been created for the court in advance of the hearing.

The capital police tweeted on Tuesday that “alternative routes have been prepared for residents of the neighbourhood” and that “Only persons with permission from the IHC will be permitted on the court’s premises.”

PTI leader Babar Awan and his son were asked to leave the courtroom before to the hearing because their names were not on the list of authorised visitors, according to the Dawn.com correspondent at the IHC.

The IHC CJ stated that he was not expecting the “reply that was read out” and alluded to Imran’s reply that was delivered to the court a day prior, in which the former premier offered to retract his contentious statements.