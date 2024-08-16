The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued the written verdict of the case related to recovery of Azhar Mashwani’s two brothers.

IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the written judgement of the case and ordered to send a copy of the verdict to PM and Attorney General.

The court has provided another chance to the parties for their response in Mashwani’s brothers recovery case.

The written verdict stated that on the court directives, the Home secretary appeared before the court and submitted the report.

According to reports, efforts were made to recover the kidnapped but there’s no trace of them. A special team led by SSP operations had been formed for the recovery of the kidnapped.

Joint secretary appeared before the court due to unavailability of Defence secretary.

The Ministry of Defense didn’t submit a report nor did the joint secretary submit the recommendations before the court, the written verdict mentioned.

The court verdict mentioned that the kidnappers were not in the custody of Islamabad police according to DIG Operations nor the FIA arrested them and took their custody.

State is too obliged to accept the appeals against habeas corpus as they are meant for relief.” “Arrest and custody of kidnappers is a violation of Article 4, 9, and 10 of the constitution.”

“It is expected that the Attorney General will meet the PM for policy formation.”

The court verdict stated to take actions against government personnel involved in detaining citizens illegally.

The court order mandated parties in the case to follow court directives pertaining to recovery of the kidnapped until August 20.

The next hearing of the case would be held on August 20.