ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed on Wednesday PML-N leader Khawaja Asif to approach the National Assembly speaker for issuance of his production orders.

A single bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing a petition seeking issuance of production orders for the incarcerated PML-N leader to enable him to attend the ongoing session of the lower house of Parliament.

During the hearing, the chief justice observed that this is a political matter that needs to be resolved in Parliament. “The court can’t meddle in political matters,” he declared.

The court suggested that the petitioner should approach the NA speaker to have his grievance redressed. The hearing was adjourned until Feb 23.

On Jan 22, an accountability court in Lahore had sent Khawaja Asif to jail on 14-day judicial remand in assets beyond income case.