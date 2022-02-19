ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has stated that judges could not be “intimidated or threatened” and ordered the police to take action by the law on pleas to quash cases against senior journalists Mohsin Baig.

On Friday, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petitions of the wife of journalist Mohsin Baig. Her lawyer Latif Khosa claimed that the veteran journalist was subjected to torture in police custody.

The chief justice said it was not a habeas corpus writ and the accused himself could file a petition to quash cases against him. “No third person can file such a petition. You can change your petition,” he observed. He inquired whether the accused did not want to file a petition to quash the cases.

The IHC ordered the police chief to investigate the alleged torture of Baig at the police station and present a report on February 21.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed the district magistrate to inspect the Margalla Police Station, seeking an inquiry report on the allegations of violence.

He asserted that torture in police stations was unacceptable and there could be consequences for officers responsible for it. He observed that action could not be taken on requests for dismissal of cases by the accused’s wife or a third party.

“Only the accused himself can make the request,” he remarked. The court also issued a notice to the Islamabad advocate general.