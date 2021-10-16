ISLAMABAD: In its written order, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday gave the federal government the deadline of November 11 to decide whether it was interested in sharing details of the gifts given to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The court gave the order in Toshakhana case.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG), on the occasion, sought time from the court in the case.

It is reminded here that the federal government had challenged the order given by the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) to share details of the gifts received by Prime Minister Imran Khan from abroad.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC had begun hearing of the petition, filed by the Cabinet Division, on September 18.

Terming the gifts given by the foreign heads of states to the prime minister ‘classified’, Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Atiqur Rehman Siddiqui had argued that an exchange of gifts between the leaders of two countries were reflective of inter-state relations.

“The disclosure of their details will create media hype besides becoming the cause of spread of ‘fake news’,” the AAG said, and added, “And the spread of fake news will not only undermine Pakistan’s relationship with other countries but will also damage the country’s reputation.”