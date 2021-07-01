ISLAMABAD: Inspector-General Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed the concerned officials to improve sanitation and hygiene at the city police stations.

According to the details, Inspector-General Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) separately visited police station Kohsar and Margalla. They reviewed the situation of water, sanitation and hygiene in the residential barracks of the police stations. They also inquired about the day-to-day affairs from the officials at the Front Desk.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Islamabad sought shifting of vehicles parked in the police stations since long to some other places so that environment could be improved. He also directed the concerned for early completion of residential barracks in the police stations. The IGP especially directed for improving cleanliness situation in the lockup, residential barracks, store and record room.

Qazi Jamil ur Rehman also directed the police officials for early disposal of the ongoing investigations and submit challan in the relevant courts.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmed Kausar during his visit to Margalla police station directed SHO and staff to deal the public visiting police station softly and prepare a strategy to combat in the area.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (City) Rana Wahab, SP (Sadar) Farooq Amjad Buttar, ASP Amna Baig and other police officials were also present on the occasion.