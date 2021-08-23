CHONGQING: The pavilions of Ignite Pakistan and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) showcased the digital achievements of the country at the 2021 China-SCO Forum on the Digital Economy Industry and the Smart China Expo 2021, which both opened Monday.

For the Ignite National Technology Fund of Pakistan (Ignite Pakistan), the pavilion shows how Ignite Pakistan contributes to the development of the digital economy in Pakistan by funding digital-conscious startups, besides innovative projects and fostering innovations.

For the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the pavilion displays how PITB promotes digital applications in areas of public services, corporate support, youth empowerment and employment, and digital government management. The pavilions also introduce rich repertoire of tourism resources and unique handicrafts and carpets in Pakistan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the China-SCO Forum on the Digital Economy Industry and the Smart China Expo 2021.

The world has entered a period of rapid growth in the digital economy, in which new technologies, business patterns and platforms such as 5G, artificial intelligence and smart cities have sprung up and greatly influenced scientific innovation, industrial structure adjustment and economic and social development across the globe, Xi said in the letter.

In recent years, China has actively promoted digital industrialization and industrial digitization to push for deep integration between digital technologies and economic and social development, he noted.

On the occasion of the 20th founding anniversary of the SCO, China is willing to, together with other SCO member states, carry forward the Shanghai Spirit and get deeply involved in international cooperation on the digital economy, Xi stressed.

Digitisation, networking and intelligence shall provide more momentum for economic and social development, he said, calling for breaking new ground in digital economic cooperation.

Themed “Promoting the Digital Economy for Common Prosperity”, the three-day Forum includes the opening ceremony and main forum, signing ceremony of cooperation projects, sub-forums, and offline exhibitions, and is designed to build a platform for industrial development and cooperation in the digital economy, promote international exchanges and cooperation, and achieve mutual benefits.

The forum is attended by all 18 SCO member states, the SCO Secretariat, the SCO Business Council and the SCO Youth Council in both online and offline modes.