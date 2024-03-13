Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans was fined in the 30th match of Pakistan Super League 9.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Iftikhar Ahmed adopted inappropriate behavior in the match against Quetta Gladiators, due to which the middle-order batsman has been fined 5% of the match fee.

Iftikhar Ahmed’s inappropriate conduct falls within a level one breach, he has been fined under Article 2.5.

According to PCB, Iftikhar Ahmed had used the wrong language and sentences after taking the wicket of Quetta Gladiators in the third over.

It should be noted that Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators by 79 runs in the last league match of HBL PSL 9.