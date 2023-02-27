Iftikhar Ahmed, a professional cricketer, announced via twitter that he and his wife welcomed a baby girl on Saturday.

In order to share the happy news with friends and family, a former Karachi Kings batter posted a photo of the infant on social media. “A great addition to #IftiMania,” he wrote.

“Alhamdulillah. Yesterday, I was blessed with an angel. I’m asking that you all remember my family and Myself in your thoughts,” he continued in the tweet from Sunday.