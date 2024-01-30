The Election Commission has warned about the fatwa banning the campaigning of women in Kohistan.

In the statement released by the Election Commission, it has been said that if a woman is prevented from campaigning or voting during the elections, the Election Commission will take action.

According to the commission, the process of elections in the constituency can also be declared null and void.

The Election Commission spokesperson said that District Monitoring Officer Kohistan clarified in the report that the news is not true and it is the result of misunderstanding.