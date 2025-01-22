There is a difference between robbery and corruption, says Ali Azad This country found out that this was money laundering, so they closed the account, Humayun Mohmand Farah Gogi was also given land with this money, Nasir Butt

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of news paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi While talking in his Renowned Talk Show Sachi Baat he said that Money going abroad is a big crime, says SK Niazi If this money has gone through money laundering, it is illegal Those who sent the money are also involved in this This case will not be more isolated than Cipher. Why didn’t they open this envelope, Is the money that has come in the account of PTI founder.

Al-Qadir is a trustee institution, the state is independent. There is a difference between robbery and corruption, says Ali Azad PTI founder’s sentence in £190 million case to end soon, says Riyasta Ali Azad Money worth 190 million pounds is in the Supreme Court’s account, says Ali Azad We should not have political discussions, The UK has a law that whoever seizes the money sends it back to this country, the independent state. Those involved in this have been arrested, If a trustee is established, it should be named after the Senate Chairman or me Who gave 240 kanals of land to Farah Farah Gogi ran away, times change.

Every country has its own laws, Nasir Butt Is the money they sent out legally valid. Now the money is lying in the State Bank account, Nasir Butt PTI founder has committed a crime, for which he is serving his sentence, Nasir Butt The cabinet at that time said we were not allowed to open the letter Is the only job of the founder of PTI to take money out of people’s pockets.

The people did not get the public money, they sent it abroad. Farah Gogi was given 240 kanals of land. The British government sent money to Pakistan. Farah Gogi was also given land with this money. Hassan Nawaz took something back from the bank and his father. Whoever took it got hit,How can they fool people, PTI founder is involved in this case, Someone else gave this money, why did they need a cabinet. Zulfi Bukhari and Shahzad Akbar will be caught and brought back Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator A loan was taken on the 10 pounds that was borrowed,

This country found out that this was money laundering, so they closed the account, The UK High Court ruled that this money will go back to this country, This money returned to Pakistan on November 22, This money was coming to Pakistan before the cabinet meeting, This money has come to the Supreme Court, This half of the money has been taken by the federal and state governments, PTI founder did not take this money, I can say with my hand on the Quran that no crime was committed in this case,

They lie in Parliament, This was not a crime, you got that money back,