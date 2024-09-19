Rawalpindi: PTI founder Imran Khan has said that if the rally in Lahore is stopped, the jails will be filled. He also said on the Afghan issue that the future of the country is at stake and we are behind the Afghan consular. .

In an informal conversation with journalists in Adiala Jail, PTI founder said that there should be a full discussion on the issue of the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court is the last institution from which people have expectations, if the Supreme Court is destroyed, then Pakistan will be created. will become a republic.

The journalist asked that you had violated the Charter of Democracy, it also included the establishment of constitutional courts, what is your position now? To this, Imran Khan replied that everything has a context, then there is a difference between me and today, the purpose of constitutional amendment at this time is only to save Qazi Faiz Isa, all this should not be done in the dark of night. What they are going to do is against the constitution.

He said that Qazi Faiz will lift Isa from this court and make him sit in the Constitutional Court. gets the news, I know first because of your actions, I knew this amendment was coming, whatever had to happen should have been done after full consultation and not in the dark of night, it made those people The purpose is revealed.

Founder PTI said that they are going to abolish the Supreme Court, the Lahore rally is Do and Die, they can do whatever they want, we have told the entire party to get out, I have been in jail for 15 months. I am ready to stay in jail even more, people should not be afraid of going to jail, if they stop the rally, they will fill the jails.

He said that on one side of the line are those who are honoring the bot by talking about honoring the vote, democracy does not work by the force of a stick or by making slaves. The Commissioner of Rawalpindi was right in saying that Qazi Isa And the Chief Election Commissioner was mixed, wanting to expand these empires so that they could not be exposed.

When asked about the Afghan consular not standing for the national anthem, the PTI founder replied, “Leave it alone, there are other big issues of the country, you have to worry about it, the future of the country is at stake and you Are you talking about it?

Maulana Fazlur Rahman has announced the total rejection of the government’s constitutional amendment, on this question the PTI founder said that I know what you want to say to me, you want to trap me in the headline cycle, I It’s been 28 years, I have so much understanding in politics, you want to make a headline by putting all my talk aside.