ISLAMABAD: In a self-inflicted contempt of court case against the Deputy Registrar, Islamabad High Court Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that if the High Court judge had not transferred the Imran Khan meeting cases, it would have been criminal contempt of court.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case. The court wondered if he had been given a number.

The Advocate General, while giving arguments, said that yesterday the court talked about the heart and we listened, today give me a chance to talk about the heart too, there is only one question, is Mashal Yousafzai the lawyer of the founder of PTI or not, this question has created this whole situation, the focal person of the founder of PTI, Niazullah Niazi himself made a statement.

The court inquired that the question is whether a case can be transferred from one bench in this way?

The Advocate General said in his arguments that yesterday you said that I cannot give justice, so I should not sit, let me also speak my heart today, Niazullah Niazi was present in the court himself, he should have told the court himself, Niazullah Niazi himself said that Mashal Yousafzai is not our lawyer, I request the court to call Niazi Sahib to the court and question him.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that this matter is so simple, that is why the commission was sent, the founder of PTI had to say that she is not my lawyer, Mashal went but you did not let her meet, you kept bringing her to this point that you kept the law clerk sitting for an hour and a half, it was a matter of three seconds, you kept the law clerk sitting for three hours.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that a lawyer says that I am a lawyer, the court cannot reject his statement, when the other side comes that he is not a lawyer, then the court will ask the accused. Tell me what I would have done as a judge? I am filing contempt of court for some reason so that we can learn.

The Advocate General said that 37 cases are pending in this case. The court remarked that even if there are ten thousand cases, the case transfer or larger bench request is made to this relevant court. The Advocate General said that the larger bench request was not ours but that of the Superintendent Adiala Jail.

The court directed to read the clause related to bench transfer.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan inquired whether all the parties were given notice and heard? Advocate General Islamabad said that no notice was given, a request for case transfer was made.

The court remarked that the legal point under which the application was made, the order itself says that the application cannot be made under it, according to the order, the applicant did not insist on his request, but despite this, the request was accepted.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that the public holds judges accountable, no one else holds judges accountable, the purpose of this action is to inform people, this action does not mean to further embarrass the High Court, I always say that the public holds judges accountable, it does not happen anywhere else.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that the only judge who hears contempt of court is the one whose order has been violated, I do not want to leave any unpleasant thing for myself or my colleagues, will you give arguments on the contempt of court petition filed before this court? Will that bench hear the contempt of court case that did not even order, whose order was violated?

Mashal Yousafzai said that 6 to 7 hearings were held in my contempt of court case, different positions were taken at each hearing, the lawyers of the founder PTI are standing with me, these lawyers have been directed by the founder PTI to appear in my case.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that the most important thing for me is the respect for the court.

Mashal Yousafzai said that outside the same court, I was told to withdraw the contempt of court case, it was also said that nothing will happen in the case, you are beating your head against the wall.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that today only the matter of case transfer is before the court, I have to write a final judgment on this issue, I will write that there is no scope in the law to transfer the case in this way, if this work had not been done by the High Court judge, it would have been criminal contempt of court. The purpose of calling you all is to assist us, I cannot sit down to do research.

The court, while talking to the Advocate General, said that we do not want to put you in a difficult position, Advocate General, you have to satisfy the court on the judicial questions.

Former Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon came to the rostrum. Jahangir Jadoon said that I want to make a request, my main question is that can the Advocate General’s Office defend the Deputy Registrar? The Advocate General is a representative of the Federation, he cannot represent the Deputy Registrar, only the Prosecutor General’s Office can represent the Deputy Registrar.

Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat said that he thanks Jahangir Jadoon sir, he helped me get out of this matter, it would be better if he just got me out of this matter.

The court inquired that now the question is also where does the state stand in these cases? The question is whether the formation of the larger bench is legal or not? Is the judicial proceedings of the larger bench legal or not? There will be a hearing in the larger bench today, so see if it is a legal proceeding or not.

Shoaib Shaheen Advocate drew attention to the order regarding the formation of the larger bench. He said that the order states that the office objections have been removed. The court said that it is well written, but no reason was given for removing the objections.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq remarked that this action is to teach and the public should also keep an eye on this case, this case is not about the leader of a political party but