ISLAMABAD: Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the parliamentary party leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the Senate and the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that if a pillar has its feet in the air, the reason for this may be the hollowness of that pillar itself.

In his statement on social media ‘X’ on Tuesday, he said that our judiciary had come to 130th place among 142 countries of the world and 5th among 6 countries in the region long before the 26th Constitutional Amendment, transfers and appointments of judges.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the credit for this honor goes to none other than the judiciary itself. He said that the pillar of parliament is standing much stronger than in the past and the administration is performing its duties with full responsibility.

It should be noted that Islamabad High Court Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked during the hearing of a case that the judiciary, parliament, and executive have all collapsed.