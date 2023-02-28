Usman Dar, a senior member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stated on Tuesday that if proven guilty of corruption, he should be publicly hung at Allama Iqbal Chowk.

After presenting to the anti-corruption team, Mr. Dar addressed the media and said that there was no mention of him in the allegedly leaked recording. Prior to conducting the forensic of the audio, he insisted on conducting one on the premier’s phone call.

Mr. Dar stated strongly that “everyone who is implicated in corruption should be held accountable.”

He asserted that he was a victim of political persecution and gave former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan credit for waging “war” against the corrupt government.