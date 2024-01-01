Faisal Qureshi, the famous actor of the showbiz industry, presented his logic to restore the splendor of Pakistani cinema.

Actor Faisal Qureshi was the guest of a private program where the host talked about the showbiz industry and the actor’s life.

The actor was asked about reviving Pakistani cinema, to which Faisal Qureshi replied, “I am a very patriotic person, but if you want to run Pakistani cinema, it is very important that you have Bali.” Wood’s films will have to be played in cinemas.

He said that I know that our people want to watch Bollywood movies in Pakistan, so we cannot impose our will on them.

The actor further said in his interview that “Make our relations good, we had a good opportunity to go to India and work but then due to the fights and quarrels of Mukhwa, those ways were blocked, we block every way from where we come to our country.” Money is coming.