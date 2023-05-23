Even yet, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has softened its attitude towards the hybrid model proposal from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the Asia Cup.

Most Asian countries, notably Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, have so far been won over by the PCB’s idea that matches be conducted at neutral sites.

India, however, has made approving the model contingent on Pakistan’s promise to visit India in October 2023 to take part in the World Cup.

The BCCI is reportedly planning to take a more conciliatory stance on the issue, but an official decision won’t be made until after its Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 27.

The cricket board of India was keen about moving the entire Asia Cup out of Pakistan and suggested that all of the games take place at a neutral site. However, the Indian board has modified its position in response to Pakistan’s threat to boycott the World Cup.

The board will probably adopt Pakistan’s proposal during their SGM meeting in Ahmedabad, India.

Najam Sethi, chairman of the PCB Management Committee, previously issued a warning that Pakistan would not play in the upcoming World Cup in India if Jay Shah, president of the Asian Cricket Council and secretary of the BCCI, did not agree to the country’s role as a partial host.

The issue is that India has declined to travel. The Asia Cup had to be given up. What are you asking of us? By that time, I will have submitted the same formula to the ICC. The ICC doesn’t seem to be as staunchly opposed to the hybrid approach, in my opinion. They are awaiting the results of the Asia Cup, Sethi said, adding that while he was unable to elaborate further, the situation remained factual.