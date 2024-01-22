Lahore: The chief organizer of Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz has said that if Nawaz Sharif is expelled, the country will be nothing but ruins.

Addressing the election campaign review meeting in National Assembly Constituency NA-119, Maryam Nawaz said that the future of Pakistan is connected with Nawaz Sharif, if Nawaz Sharif is removed, the country will be nothing but ruins.

He said that from 2018 to 2022, the whole of Pakistan saw and ran away from the effect of incompetence. For these four years, the squatters who forcibly came to Lahore destroyed the city of Lahore, where the roads used to be washed in the morning, there are no garbage collectors anymore.

Maryam Nawaz said that the people have done the work. Who took political revenge? Who lied?