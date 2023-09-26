Our commercial banks gave 21 thousand eight hundred billion to the government, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of newspaper and chairman Roze News SK Niazi While talking in his renowned talk show sachi Baat he said Nawaz Sharif’s meetings and statements in London are coming out day by day. According to various reports, Nawaz Sharif will not come to Pakistan at present in the news of Nawaz Sharif’s arrival has been negated by his narrative. If Nawaz Sharif gets a guarantee from someone, he will come and the Caretaker government has no role in Nawaz Sharif’s case.

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program he said Demonstration measures are more, practical measures are not visible and More than 10 crore people are below the poverty line in the country. The country has the largest number of children in the world who are not going to school. If inflation is increasing continuously, why is there talk of improvement in the economy?

No action was taken until 20 days after the caretaker government came, in the first 20 days of the caretaker government, the rupee fell, the economy fell. Practical steps are not being taken, only the work is being done with Lipa Puti and the government can recover 4 thousand billion rupees for illegal assets and tax evasion. Those who did not benefit from the tax amnesty may have their assets confiscated and submit the list of 41 lakh people to the government.

Now a list of electricity thieves will be made, which will later go to FBR and no such action is being taken which will harm the interests of the powerful class. Our commercial banks gave 21 thousand eight hundred billion to the government. If 9 and a half billion had been given to the private sector, there would have been development.

There is fear that the pressure will increase if interest money is not paid, nowhere in the world do commercial banks lend so much to the government and the economy is so destroyed that without reforms there will be no living, in 2018, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi brought tax amnesty scheme. The Constitution was broken to give exemption to the powerful class and the Army Chief took good steps, but the real work is done by the Finance Division, should the army chief leave his job and sit in the finance division.